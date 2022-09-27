Body Found in Mississippi River on Monday Morning

A body was discovered in the Mississippi River near Port Allen on Monday morning (Sept. 26).

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office responded to a call around 7:00 am that a tugboat had spotted the body in the river.

A flotilla was summoned to extract the body from the river.

Sources said investigators did not immediately find any signs of foul play.

Details on the person's identity or a cause of death have not been released by authorities.

This is a developing story and the investigation is ongoing.

