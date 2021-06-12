Bossier Man Arrested on 19 Charges of Child Porn

A Bossier City man is behind bars this week on nearly 20 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles.

Arron Lopez, 38, was arrested by Bossier Sheriff's Office detectives on June 1st after they found quite a bit of child porn on his electronic devices. They seized the electronic devices after obtaining a search warrant for his home on Lucerne Lane. On the devices, they found 18 photos of juveniles engaging in sexual and sexually abusive activities. They also found one video on his devices featuring the same disgusting activity.

The Bossier Sheriff's Office announced their arrest via Facebook, and received quite a lot of feedback from residents. Of course, everyone is celebrating the arrest as it's always cause for celebration when a complete sicko gets locked up, but at the same time, many feel like the bond set is not high enough.

Lopez is being held on a $50,000 bond.

For more, click HERE.

Read More: Shreveport-Bossier's Most Unique Landmarks