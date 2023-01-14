Brittney Spears Has Complete Meltdown in L.A. Restaurant [VIDEO]

Maybe people should leave Brittney alone.

TMZ has obtained footage of Brittney Spears having a meltdown while in a Los Angeles restaurant.

She was there with her husband, Sam Asghari, when the meltdown occurred, thus forcing Sam to storm out of the restaurant.

According to the report on TMZ, people started to take photos of Brittney as soon as she entered the restaurant, and that is what started the meltdown.

People there say that the Louisiana pop star went "manic" and started to talk gibberish. She was just rambling and no one really knew what she was saying.

You can see in the video below that she attempted to hide her face behind and menu before leaving with her bodyguard.

There have been rumors that Brittney and Sam's marriage is on the rocks and this was not a good sign for the Hollywood couple.

On a side note, it is worrisome that celebs can't enjoy a nice meal on a "date night" without someone trying to score a photo, which they are likely looking to profit from.