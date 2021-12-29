Broussard Man Arrested for Alleged Hit-and-Run of Santa on a Scooter

The Broussard Police Department has arrested a man for allegedly striking someone driving a scooter on December 23.

According to Broussard Police Capt. Zac Gerard, 30-year-old Jonathan Carr of Broussard was arrested on Tuesday, December 28, and faces a felony charge of hit-and-run driving.

Carr's bond has been set at $5,000 and he has since bonded out of jail, according to records.

Carr is accused of striking Trey Sutton, who was riding his scooter on West Main St. near South Bernard in Broussard during the early evening on December 23. The crash left Sutton with multiple injuries to his leg, arm, hand, and feet.

Broussard Police said that Sutton's scooter did have proper lighting.

Sutton is known around town as Santa on a Scooter, in which he dresses as the popular Christmas figure and spreads holiday cheer on the streets in the Acadiana area.

Sutton remains hospitalized and once discharged will be moved to a rehabilitation facility.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help his recovery expenses.