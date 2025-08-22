The buzz around Buc-ee’s coming to Lafayette has been nonstop since it was first announced. But now, a new report from Adam Daigle at The Acadiana Advocate suggests the highly anticipated location may not open until 2028. That’s two years past the original 2026 target date for those keeping score at home.

The report points to updated information on Buc-ee’s own website, which now lists later completion dates for multiple U.S. projects, including Lafayette. Buc-ee’s itself, however, has declined to comment publicly.

Why the Delay? Weather, Soil, and Speculation

Site work began earlier this year, but heavy rains and soil issues slowed things down almost immediately. According to local contractor reports, the land needed additional re-grading and fill dirt after weeks of bad weather. That tracks with what LEDA president and CEO Mandi Mitchell told media earlier this summer, suggesting the dirt needs time to settle before major construction can continue.

Of course, Facebook has been full of theories. Some locals claim “the ground is too wet” while others blame contractors or politics. One comment even suggested: “You’re trying to lay concrete over pudding.”

Nothing About Buc-ee’s Is a "Quick" or "Easy" Build

It’s worth remembering, this isn’t your average corner gas station. The Lafayette Buc-ee’s is slated to be a $82 million project featuring 74,000 square feet of retail space, 120 gas pumps, nearly 700 parking spots, and hundreds of jobs.

Get our free mobile app

Big builds like this often face delays.

What LEDA and Officials Are Saying

Mandi Mitchell, CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority, shared the following while not confirming the 2028 delay:

Construction delays are very common, especially here in the South where weather patterns can impact schedules. The Lafayette community is beyond thrilled to be the future home of one of Bucees’ largest stores, and we know it will be well worth the wait. Once completed, this project will bring tremendous opportunity and long-term benefits to our community.

For now, Buc-ee’s has not said the Lafayette project is canceled. Delayed? Possibly. Still happening? Yes. Until Buc-ee’s issues an official update, all we know for sure is that Lafayette is still in line to get a Buc-ee’s, just maybe not as soon as everyone hoped.

Read Daigle's full report via the Advocate here.