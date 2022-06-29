Internet Pulls Together Over $250,000 for Loyal Burger King Employee – Meet Kevin Ford

After a Burger King employee went viral for receiving a goodie bag as a thanks for his 27 years of dedicated service, the internet has come together to give the man a much bigger gift. When Kevin Ford went viral, his daughter started a GoFundMe that has now amassed over $250,000.

via GoFundMe via GoFundMe loading...

When we shared the story of a Burger King employee receiving a goodie bag after 27 years of work, without missing a single day, our community had a variety of reactions. The video shows this employee going through his bag of gifts that he was given for his efforts.

Many believed that the employee deserved much better, with some even suggesting that he should have his own Burger King location by now. Folks were frustrated that a company as large as the fast-food chain couldn't do more for such a loyal employee.

Nevertheless, Kevin Ford was grateful for his gift bag. Many commended him for his perspective and appreciation, even if the reward didn't quite match up with the time he had put in. The good news is that Ford's work-anniversary has just gotten a lot sweeter with social media pulling together over a quarter-of-a-million dollars for the man.

Internet Pulls Together Over $250,000 for Loyal Burger King Employee

via GoFundMe via GoFundMe loading...

At the time this article was written, the GoFundMe page has garnished over $250,000 for the hard-working Father and Grandfather.

The family-man plans to utilize the generous donations to visit his family. See an interview with Mr. Ford via @BrianEntin on Twitter below.

It has been some days and some thousands of dollars in additional donations since Ford was interviewed here, so I am assuming it has been an emotional week for him.

You can tell by this interview how genuine and appreciative Mr. Ford is. This is the kind of man who always shows up to work, never complains, and probably helps out all of his coworkers along the way. Anyone would be happy to work alongside someone like Ford.

Twitter via @mymixtapez Twitter via @mymixtapez loading...

Apparently, not only has Ford been flooded with donations - he is also pulling in numerous job offers.

See the report from @TMZ on Twitter below.

I believe that while Mr. Ford may be seeing some very immediate rewards for his hard work over the past 27 years, his genuine nature and attitude towards life will lead him to continued success.