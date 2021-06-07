Burger King Takes Shots At Chick-fil-A During Pride Month

Get our free mobile app

Four of the last five US Presidents have recognized June as LGBT Pride Month across the country. The first President to do so was Bill Clinton in 1999, which was followed by Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and Joe Biden. June has generally been recognized as Pride Month in commemoration of the Stonewall Riots.

During Pride Month multiple companies, sports teams, and brands celebrate the gay community through promotions, merchandise, and donations. This includes major sports teams in the NBA, MLB, NFL, NHL, and more. But it also extends to some of the biggest companies in the country, including Amazon, WalMart, and Burger King.

But this year, Burger King is actually taking it a step further. Not only are they celebrating Pride Month with branding and donations, they're becoming aggressive in their Pride Month promotions.

The promotion is a simple concept, they will donate to the Human Rights Campaign for every chicken sandwich they sell during Pride Month. But there's one line in their Tweet that makes it obvious who they're challenging with this. The fact they singled out "even on Sundays" makes it obvious they're talking about Chick-fil-A.

Here's how the Detroit Free Press explained the scenario:

"After renewed calls were made over social media to boycott Chick-fil-A, Burger King took it as an opportunity to show its solidarity with the LGBTQ community.

Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy was identified last week by The Daily Beast as a donor to the National Christian Charitable Foundation, which has a history of funding opposition to The Equality Act."

According to the Free Press report, Chick-fil-A continues to face backlash for donations to anti-LGBTQ groups. Which is where Burger King's mention of "even on Sundays" applies...because Chick-fil-A is not open on Sundays. Showing an obvious motivation for Burger King's comment in their promotional announcement.