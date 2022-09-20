Burglary Suspect in Louisiana Falls Through Roof of Business

This is something you'd see in a movie.

A burglar in Louisiana reportedly fell through the roof of a business in North Louisiana after he and another man were allegedly attempting to rob the store.

The attempted robbery happened at TP Outdoors in West Monroe on September 12.

KTVE reports that when police arrived on the scene, they watched video surveillance from the business and that's when they discovered that two white males climbed onto the roof of it.

Soon thereafter, one of the suspects fell through the roof, leaving a hole in it.

The suspects fled the scene before police arrived, but one suspect was arrested this week and was charged with simple burglary and simple criminal damage to property.

His defense to being on the roof is that he was practicing “parkour,” which is an athletic training discipline in which practitioners attempt to get from point A to point B in the most fluid way possible, often done by scaling walls or jumping from roof to roof.

Authorities are still searching for their second suspect in this case.