Law enforcement officials in Acadia Parish are still asking for the public's help in identifying who the person was that shot and killed a man in her apartment on May 26.

There are very few details known about the situation other than a young adult or teenager went to apartment 251, and fired several shots. Crowley Police say the suspect is a black male who shot Chessiray Clark several times. Clark was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are hoping someone will give them information about the person responsible for this murder. The suspect was seen running from the area after the shooting that happened at around 7:30 that Wednesday night in May.

Please help by calling the Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers phone line at 337-789-TIPS (8477). You can also submit any information by using the P3 app on any mobile device.

The apartment complex where this happened is the Westwood Apartment Complex on Westwood Drive in Crowley.

