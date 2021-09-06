UPDATE: Child Found Unharmed, Alert Canceled

UPDATE, 7:56 a.m.: Louisiana State Police say they have found the missing two-year-old unharmed. They have canceled the endangered missing child alert. Troopers did not say if his father is still wanted.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Louisiana State Police officials are asking for the public's help after a two-year-old child has been listed as missing and endangered after he was last seen with his father. The man does not have custody of the little boy.

They are searching for Robert Scriber, and State Police says two-year-old Xander Scriber is considered to be in imminent danger. He was last seen yesterday evening at his home at 121 Southfield Park Road in the village of Dixie Inn in Louisiana.

The boy is a black male who weighs around 34 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. According to State Police, the boy was wearing gray shorts and a red t-shirt. The t-shirt had the "Puma" logo across the shirt written in white letters.

The boy is with Robert Scriber who officials describe as being a black male with brown eyes and brown hair. He is six feet, 3 inches tall, and the man is said to weigh around 235 pounds. They want to talk to him about Xander's disappearance yesterday at around 5 o'clock.

State Police say Robert Scriber could possibly be with the boy in a 2018 black Jeep Compass. The Louisiana license plate is 101EUZ.

What Do You Do If You Think You, See Robert or Xander Scriber?

Don't hesitate. If you think you see Xander Scriber or his father, Robert Scriber, you are urged to get that information to law enforcement officials as soon as possible. You can call 911. You can also call the Webster Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-377-1515.

How We Can Help Stop the Tragedy of Domestic Violence in Acadiana

Louisiana Flunked Out Again; We Have the 2nd Worst School System

Politics Can Be Disheartening, But Pets Are Pure Love

Fantastic Places My Parents Shopped, But Are Gone Now