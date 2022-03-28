A Saturday night crash on Interstate 10 eastbound in Acadia Parish has led to the death of a Lafayette woman.

Louisiana State Police Troop I Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says that 35-year-old Colette Babineaux of Lafayette rear-ended a truck on the interstate at around 8 o'clock that night.

As Babineax was driving on the interstate between Egan and Jennings her Honda hit a truck. Her vehicle kept going, driving off of interstate ten. The vehicle hit a tree and burst into flames. The woman did not get out of the car, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gossen says that routine toxicology tests are pending in reference to the crash. He adds that officials were not able to determine whether Babineaux or the two people in the truck were restrained by seat belts.

The two people in the truck had minor to moderate injuries after the truck ended up in the median of the roadway.

Gossen says the Louisiana State Police wants to remind all drivers that several things are important when driving including making sure that no one is driving impaired. He adds it is the law that everyone in a vehicle needs to be wearing a seat belt. He says while not all crashes are survivable, that state police officials say that chances of surviving a crash are dramatically higher when you are wearing a seat belt.

There have been seven fatal crashes in the Troop I Acadiana area this year leading to nine deaths.

While they don't know what caused the crash, investigators are still working to determine more information about this case.

