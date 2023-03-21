Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesman Thomas Gossen says a 59-year-old woman from Carencro died in a crash on Interstate 49 Northwest Frontage Road Monday morning.

Two vehicles collided on the roadway leading to the death of the woman.

Trooper Gossen says information from the troopers who investigated the crash has found that Branden Lundy's truck hit 59-year-old Maria Felton's car head on the frontage road near Gatehouse Drive.

Officials say they do not yet know what caused Feltion's vehicle to cross the centerline of the roadway. Felton was taken to a hospital in critical condition, and she later died from her injuries.

Felton was wearing a seat belt when the crash happened. Lundy and his passenger were both wearing seat belts. Both of them had moderate injuries due to the crash.

As is standard, routine toxicology samples were taken for analysis. The sample will be used to determine whether or not the drivers involved in the crash were impaired.

This crash happened around 8:30 Monday morning, and officials with State Police say the investigation is ongoing.

As the end of March approaches, Troop I has investigated fifteen fatal crashes that have claimed seventeen lives this year.

Gossen says many things can come into play when you are driving that can be a distraction. He says whether it's a passenger, the radio, your phone, or any other thing that takes your attention away, your one focus should driving.

