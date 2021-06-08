Chauvin Man Arrested for Sawing His Way into His Daughter’s Room to Choke and Beat Her

(KLFY) According to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office, 40-year-old Donnie Neil has been arrested for sawing his way into his 17-year-old daughter's room to strangle and beat her.

Neil's daughter was visiting her father who became very angry when she confronted him about his drug use. The young woman went into a room and locked the door to protect herself from her enraged father.

According to KLFY, Donnie Neil punched the door several times and when that didn't work, he sawed his way in. Once inside, in a drug-induced stupor, the man strangled, punched and hit his daughter's head on the floor until she was almost unconscious.

In a fleeting moment, the 17-year-old escaped the wrath of her father and ran to a neighbor's for help. That's when the police were called.

The deputies acquired a search warrant to enter the home where they found, "drug paraphernalia, shotgun shells and the child's belongings", reports KLFY.

Neil was found hiding inside a neighbor's house and taken in for questioning.

Donnie Neil told police he hit his 17-year-old daughter for being, "disrespectful".

According to KLFY,

[Neil] was arrested and charged with domestic abuse battery, illegal use of a controlled drug in the presence of a person under 17-years-old, false imprisonment, possession of drug paraphernalia and aggravated assault. His bond was set at $51,000.