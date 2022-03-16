City May Declare Chick-fil-A Restaurant A ‘Public Nuisance’

Have they seen enough?

We all know that Chick-fil-A is a very popular restaurant and that people will wait in long lines to get their waffle fries and nuggets.

So yes, traffic can be an issue around many of the Chick-fil-A restaurants, like we see here on a daily basis.

Well, one city in California is so fed up with traffic issues around a Chick-fil-A restaurant that they are ready to declare the popular fast-food restaurant a "public nuisance".

Local officials in Santa Barbara, California say that traffic is so bad around the new Chick-fil-A restaurant there that they are considering labeling it a nuisance in the city.

According to the Santa Barbara News-Press, councilperson Kristen Sneddon says that the restaurant may have outgrown its location and that she doesn't see a fix.

Local officials and even city engineers say that the traffic issues cannot be fixed near the Chick-fil-A and that those on the street that runs in front of the restaurant are in danger.

Chick-fil-A representatives asked the council to delay the nuisance designation and give it additional time to work on fixing the problem.

The council reportedly agreed to give them time, that being until June 7th.

Locally, we have seen this exact same issue at the Ambassador Caffery location. Owners of the restaurant here have decided to relocate and the new restaurant is coming to the Kalistee Salooom area, where traffic backups won't be as much of an issue.

