What a scary scene.

A Chick-fil-A worker reportedly stopped a carjacking in Ft. Walton Beach, FL and it was all caught on camera.

The worker reportedly tackled the man after he allegedly stole the keys to a vehicle that belonged to a woman, where a baby was seated.

You can see the man rolling around with the would-be carjacker in the parking lot and other workers ultimately intervene in the situation.

We remind you to always be aware of your surroundings and to never leave your keys in your vehicle if your kids are inside of it.

Here's the scary scene from the parking lot in Florida.