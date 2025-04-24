Times are tough for people in Louisiana, but a crime that happened on Wednesday, April 9, is being featured on Crime Stoppers in the hope that the person or persons responsible for stealing over $5,000 worth of electrical equipment can be brought to justice.

Which Business Was Impacted?

The soon-to-open location of Southern Classic Chicken on Johnston Street is the business that was impacted by the theft.

Southern Classic Chicken has multiple restaurants throughout the state of Louisiana, but this location at 4603 Johnston Street is the first in Lafayette.

What Kind Of Food Is Offered At Southern Classic Chicken?

As the name suggests, Southern Classic Chicken is a chicken restaurant. Fried chicken and fried chicken tenders are the two main offerings on the menu.

They offer several sides to go along with the chicken:

Cajun Rice

Cole Slaw

French Fries

Sweet Corn Grits

Mashed Potatoes with Gravy

Red Beans and Rice

The company that eventually became Southern Classic Chicken was founded in 1976 by Leon Fanning. He later teamed up with his brother, Howard, and Leon's son, Brandon, to put together what the restaurants are today. Several corporate locations remain in the family's ownership, and there are franchise locations.

What Was Stolen?

People who travel to other parts of the state, Texas or Arkansas may have already eaten at a location of Southern Classic Chicken, but for the rest of us who have not, we have been eagerly anticipating the restaurant on Johnston Street opening.

According to the Lafayette Police Department and Lafayette Crime Stoppers, someone stole five packages of electrical products.

In those packages was an electrical panel along with some of the light fixtures that were going to be in the parking lot.

They are hoping someone knows something about the person and can identify the truck they believe was involved in this crime.

It was around midnight on that Wednesday evening when the truck was seen on surveillance video in the parking lot.

If you are not familiar with the location, the new restaurant is being built on Johnston Street, adjacent to Lana Drive near both the Legends location and the District.

What Description Is Given By The Police Of The Vehicle?

Lafayette law enforcement officials say they believe the truck in the video was made between 1989 and 1998.

It's a Chevy Extended cab truck that is either black or navy.

Do You Know Anything About This Case?

Just around midnight on Wednesday, April 9, a truck can be seen on the property of Southern Classic Chicken.

If you were in that area and saw something, you could help with this case. If you believe you know the owner of this truck, you can assist with this investigation.

Anyone who knows anything is asked to call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS (8477).

When giving information, you remain anonymous.

If you prefer, you can report the information by downloading and using the P3 app on any mobile device.

If your information leads to an arrest, you can get a cash reward from Lafayette Crime Stoppers.

The victim in this case is also offering an additional reward.

