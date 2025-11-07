(Arnauldville, Louisiana) - The Chief of Police in Arnaudville took time out of his day to write a letter to the criminals in his community, and we're applauding the humor in this letter.

In the letter, which Chief Ross shared on social media, he says that he hopes to find potential criminals doing well. Still, he warns that they've had enough of the criminal activity in their town, and he encourages those committing crimes to find a hobby.

The chief states on social media to criminals in Arnaudville that when his department apprehends those doing wrong, it takes up a lot of their time with paperwork, and no one likes doing a lot of paperwork. Therefore, he hopes that those who are doing wrong will find a hobby, so that he and his officers are not stuck in an office documenting those arrested.

niu-niu-5hzotv-fslw-unsplash-2 niu-niu-5hzotv-fslw-unsplash-2 loading...

So, when it comes to hobbies, the chief of police in South Louisiana suggests that those committing crimes in Aruaudville start watching Netflix or perhaps even take up baking. He encourages criminals to find a new hobby that does NOT involve handcuffs.

The letter from the chief ends with a promise as it states, "If you stop breaking the law, we'll stop chasing you. It's a win-win."

Here's the hilarious letter from Chief Ross, and while it may he humorous for many on social media, the message is quite apparent to those breaking the law in the St. Landry Parish town: stop committing crimes because police are out and looking for you.

