Church Point Man Perishes in Friday Morning Crash

One driver failed to stop at a stop sign on Louisiana Highway 754 and Jessie Richard Road, and as a result, 72-year-old Claude Chevis of Church Point died at the scene.

The crash happened at around 9 o'clock Friday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police Troop I officials, 47-year-old Willis Curley of Opelousas failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection, and his vehicle collided with Chevis' vehicle.

Even though Chevis was buckled up, he sustained fatal injuries. Curley received moderate injuries. As is standard in any fatality case, toxicology samples were taken from both men. Those results are pending.

The crash is still under investigation. So far this year, Louisiana State Police Troop I has investigated twenty-one fatal crashes that have caused twenty-four deaths.

