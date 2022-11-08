LOUISIANA (KPEL News) - Voters across the 3rd Congressional District have overwhelmingly decided to send incumbent Clay Higgins back to Washington, D.C. as challenges from fellow Republican Holden Hoggatt and Democrats fell short in unseating him.

Higgins garnered nearly 65% of the vote, which is what Trafalgar polling projected him to obtain. It was a logjam for second place between Hoggatt and two Democrats - Lessie Olivia Leblanc and Tia LeBrun.

What About The Other Congressional Races?

Incumbents Steve Scalise, Troy Carter, Julia Letlow, and Garret Graves also easily won their respective races in Districts 1, 2, 4, and 6.

Graves garnered over 80% of the vote, Scalise and Carter each garnered over 70%, while Letlow finished near 67%. Incumbent District 5 Congressman Mike Johnson ran unopposed. (Election Results)