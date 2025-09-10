OREM, Utah (KPEL News) — Conservative radio host Charlie Kirk is reportedly in critical condition after being shot at an event in Utah.

A previous report indicated that a suspect was in custody. However, recent reporting indicates the man pictured in custody at the scene is not the suspect. The suspect, law enforcement says, is still at large.

You can see our previous reporting below.

ORIGINAL STORY

Conservative radio host Charlie Kirk was hosting an event at Utah Valley University when someone appears to have pulled a gun and shot him.

According to video being circulated online, Kirk was struck in the neck, with multiple reports indicating he has been hospitalized and is in critical condition.

Kirk's organization, Turning Point USA, was hosting the event. Kirk is known to invite people to debate him on the political hot button issues of the day at these events.

According to reports, an older gentleman stood up to debate Kirk, and during the discussion, he pulled out the gun and shot the conservative radio host, hitting him in the neck. There are no official details out now, though multiple media outlets are confirming Kirk was shot.

This story will be updated as more details emerge.

