Every year, in Jefferson Texas, there's the world Bigfoot Conference. Jefferson, Texas and the surrounding area are supposedly full of the mythical beasts. People travel from all over the country to take part in the conference and learn more about the great skunk ape. It may seem like a joke to some, but to others Bigfoot is quite literally the missing link to the universe.

Closer to home, there have been numerous Bigfoot sightings all over Northwest Louisiana. You can read more about those reports and sightings here. So, the hunt has been on for Sasquatch for decades. Outside of the Kennedy Assassinations, it may be the most researched conspiracy theory in Louisiana.

Well today, a new video that surfaced online may just end the debate about whether or not Bigfoot is real. A video uploaded to Nv TV, allegedly shows Bigfoot in the wilds of Idaho. While some users online claim the film is a fake. And it very well may be...but if the video is a fake, it is a well done one.

You can watch the footage below:

Is this the proof the elusive skunk ape exists? Is the debate over Bigfoot finally over? Probably not. But it certainly does make you wonder. While the clip is short, it one of the better looks at Bigfoot where the footage isn't grainy or shot from what seems like 2 miles away.

