Controversial Signs at South College Center—Misunderstood

A lot of people are talking about these signs at the South College Center but it's not what you think.

I had several people reach out to me about some signs that are at the South College Center on Johnston Street. After reading the signs many people thought that they were in response to the paid parking issue at Moncus Park, however, that is not really the case.

Moncus Park recently announced that they would start charging for parking in July.

Starting in July, Moncus Park will charge visitors to park. Parking will be free for the first 30 minutes and then will cost $2 an hour per vehicle after that. There will be a maximum of $10 per day. Parking will also be completely free all day on Mondays.

The announcement of the parking fees sparked some controversy within the Lafayette community. Many understand that the park needs to raise funds to help with the day-to-day operations but that doesn’t mean that they like the fees at all. So when these signs were spotted at the South College Center many thought that it was a response to the parking fees that Moncus Park will be implemented in just a few days.

After reaching out to the management of South College Center it was quickly realized that the signs were not that at all.

The South College Center management wanted to make it clear that they have always allowed parking for visitors to Moncus Park. However, their tenants have noticed a loss of income due to the parking issue, so they felt that the signs would help to clear up where to park when you visit the South College Center.

“We are wanting these signs to tell park goers, sure you can park here but please be considerate and park past the light poles (closer to Johnston) and leave spots open for our South College Center patrons.”- South College Center Management

While parking is free at the South College Center on Johnston Street for those who visit Moncus Park be sure to stop into one of the many businesses before or after your visit to the park to see all the great shops and what they have to offer.