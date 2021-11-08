Could Lafayette’s Best Burger be at a Johnston St. Pizza Joint

Lafayette has a ton of places to get a hamburger, from national chains to local mom and pops. But a pizza joint that beats them all? Come on, is that even possible? There is one local pizza restaurant that may have one of Lafayette's best-kept secrets...the best hamburger in town!

Alesi Pizza House

Staff Photo

Established in 1957, Alesi Pizza House was built by Mariano "Mike" Alesi along with his wife Bertha. Alesi's was Lafayette's first Italian Pizza House. The original Alesi Pizza House was located at the intersection of Cameron St. and Bertrand Dr. In 1962 Alesi's moved to its current location at 4110 Johnston St. The family took the famous sign with them and it still salutes passersby on Johnston St. to this day.

Alesi Pizza House Iconic Sign

Staff Photo

The restaurant went through a remodel in the mid-1970s and inside, time has stood still. Not much has changed since.

Alesi Pizza House Main Dining Room

Staff Photo

The family Mike and Bertha Alesi lived across the street from the restaurant where they prepared sauces and carried them across the street to the restaurant. Still family-owned, their sons and grandsons run the business.

Staff Photo

You'll know you've arrived at Alesi's Pizza House when you smell the goodness coming out of the kitchen as soon as you get out of your car in the parking lot.

Alesi Pizza House Menu

Staff Photo

Staff Photo

Alesi's has Italian favorites that are second to none. From the "Alesi's Italian Feast" to the fried zucchini, you won't find better Italian dishes. But the best hamburger?

Alesi Pizza House Cheeseburger

Staff Photo

The Alesi Pizza House hamburger is one of the best burgers in Lafayette. A ton of real beef, mayo, lettuce, pickles, onions, real cherry tomatoes and optional cheese (customize to your liking). It's served with chips or waffle fries. Alesi's burger is also available as a double, but hardly anyone can finish one.

Alesi Pizza House Double Cheeseburger

Staff Photo

Your senses will tell you you're in an Italian restaurant, order something Italian but try to break free of your instincts and live on the edge and order the hamburger. You will love it!

Alesi Pizza House

4110 Johnston Street, Lafayette, La. 70503

(337) 984-1823

alesipizzahouse.com

Hours

Monday - Thursday 11 am - 9 pm

Friday - Saturday 11 am - 10 pm

Sunday 4 pm - 9 pm

Banquet room also available