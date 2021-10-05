COVID Outbreak Traced to Abbeville Wedding

If you attended a wedding at L'Église near Abbeville in late September, you'll want to get tested for COVID-19.

The Louisiana Department of Health confirms that a recent outbreak of the coronavirus is connected to a wedding that happened at L'Église on September 15.

According to LDH officials, around 150 people attneded that wedding. Several of those attendees later developed COVID-19 symptoms and tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. LDH did not say exactly how many of the attendees contracted COVID-19.

Unvaccinated persons who attended the wedding are urged to quarantine through October 9 and monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.

The full press release from the Louisiana Department of Health is as follows:

The Louisiana Department of Health can confirm a COVID-19 outbreak connected to a recent wedding in Abbeville. The Department considers all attendees of this wedding to be exposed to COVID-19 and encourages all attendees to take public health precautions. The wedding was held at L’Eglise on September 25, 2021. Approximately 150 people were in attendance. Several people that attended the wedding subsequently developed symptoms and tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Any unvaccinated individuals should quarantine through October 9* (14 days following their exposure at the event) and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 including: Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea LDH recommends testing for all attendees, even those who are not symptomatic and/or who are fully vaccinated. However, if an exposed unvaccinated individual tests negative for COVID-19 prior to end of the quarantine period, they still need to remain quarantined for the remainder of the 14 days.* LDH has a list of COVID-19 test sites [r20.rs6.net] on its website. Individuals can also call 211 to find a COVID-19 test site near them. Anyone with questions about possible exposure at this event should contact the Region 4 Office for the Office of Public Health at 337-262-5311.

