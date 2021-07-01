On air and on our website, you see plenty of stories about how different Crime Stoppers' departments are asking for the public's help in identifying criminals. The request may be to report criminal activity, and you may have wondered does it really matter if someone reports a tip to authorities. A man accused of dealing drugs in Arnaudville was arrested this week based on a tip to St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers. The program is very successful.

Sheriff's Department Spokesman Eddie Thibodeaux says the reason their Crime Stoppers program is so successful is that the person calling to give the tip remains anonymous. No one will ever know a tipster's name, and you can't be subpoenaed for court because no one knows who you are.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says that a tip that illegal drug activity was going on at a home at 1087 Coteau Rodaire Highway in Arnaudville led to the arrest of 62-year-old Andre Phillip Guidry Sr.

Guidroz says narcotics detectives worked the case through surveillance and other means, and at the conclusion of the investigation, they were able to book Guidry into the St. Landry Parish Jail on multiple charges.

Deputies recovered around six ounces of what they describe as high-grade marijuana. They estimate Guidry would have made about $1,800 off of the stuff if he would have been able to sell it. Also found after the search warrant was executed, was three ounces of methamphetamine worth about $2,400 on the street. They also seized scales, a gun, and money.

Guidry was booked on the following charges:

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II Narcotics (Methamphetamine)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I Narcotics (Marijuana)

Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Distribution of Schedule II Narcotics (Methamphetamine)

In addition to the St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers number, 337-948-TIPS(8477), you can also you the P3 app on any mobile device to report to authorities about crime.

