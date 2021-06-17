UPDATED STORY: Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson says the incident on Wednesday was an accidental shooting between two juveniles that placed one of them in the hospital in critical but stable condition while the other has been charged with illegal discharge of a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile, possession of stolen property and negligent injury.

According to a press release, Chief Gibson says there were no issues between the two and that they were together. He says the 17-year-old suspect was handling the handgun and the accidental discharge caused a bullet to strike the victim on the side of his head.

_________________________________________________________

ORIGINAL STORY: One person is in the hospital after being shot in the head outside a Crowley apartment complex.

It happened just after 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Meadows Apartments just outside of city limits.

According to sheriff's deputies, the victim is in critical condition--but stable--in an area hospital.

So far, deputies have not identified in suspects in connection with this case. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this shooting, call the the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-788-8700 or Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers at 337-789-TIPS.

