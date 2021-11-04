It's that time of the year.

This weekend we transition into Daylight Saving time, which means you will need to adjust your clocks back one hour on Saturday night prior to going to bed.

Now, being that we are in the digital age, most clocks don't need to be manually adjusted, but if you do have a clock or two that needs to be adjusted this weekend---Don't forget.

And while we're talking about adjusting things or fixing things, several local fire departments are reminding you to go one step further this weekend.

While you may be adjusting the time on your clocks, you should also be replacing all of the batteries in your smoke alarms/detectors.

We are entering into the cooler months of the year and many will be using heaters and heating blankets soon to stay warm. So with the said, make sure you and your family are staying safe this winter.

In the event of a fire in your house, you most certainly want to be alerted.

If you know your American History you know why we adjust clocks twice a year, and recently, many have petitioned for this to end. So many across the country would like for our government to pass legislation so that we are no longer having to adjust b-annually.

