A slew of tornadoes devasted several states overnight causing mass destruction and death throughout the south and midwest, this according to ABC News.

In western Kentucky, at least 50 people are dead. According to Gov. Andy Beshear, a tornado ripped through a candle factory in Mayfield, killing "dozens". The number of casualites could rise to 75-100 people.

Here is a shocking video taken at first light this morning.

In Edwardsville, Illinois, a tornado ripped off the roof of an Amazon warehouse, killing at least 2 people. Here is video from overnight of the tornado as it made its way through that area.

We are no stranger to natural disasters here in Louisiana, but we haven't seen anything like this in a long while. Reports are saying at least 30 tornadoes ripped through six states overnight.

We will keep you updated on this story, as forecasts are expecting more severe weather across the country over the weekend.