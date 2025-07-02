Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering, convicted of prostitution offense

Sean “Diddy Combs was convicted of a prostitution-related offense but acquitted Wednesday of sex trafficking and racketeering charges that could have put one of hip-hop’s most celebrated figures behind bars for life.

The mixed result came on the third day of deliberations. It could still send Combs, 55, to prison for as long as a decade, and is likely to end his career as a hitmaking music executive, fashion entrepreneur, brand ambassador and reality TV star.

Here's how the jury decided on all charges

COUNT ONE

Racketeering Conspiracy

NOT GUILTY

Racketeering Conspiracy COUNT TWO

Sex Trafficking of Casandra Ventura

NOT GUILTY

Sex Trafficking of Casandra Ventura COUNT THREE

Transportation to engage in prostitution – Casandra Ventura

GUILTY

Transportation to engage in prostitution – Casandra Ventura COUNT FOUR

Sex Trafficking of Jane

NOT GUILTY

Sex Trafficking of Jane COUNT FIVE

Transportation to engage in prostitution – Jane

GUILTY

Combs’ defense attorney asks the judge to release his client on bail

“In light of the fact that Mr. Combs is no longer charged with sex trafficking ... he should be released,” Marc Agnifilo said.

Agnifilo wants Combs to be released today and allowed to return to his Florida home.

He says the acquittal on the serious charges demands a change in Combs’ conditions of release.

Prosecutors oppose Combs being released on bail.

Combs acquitted of most serious charges that could have put him behind bars for life

Combs was convicted of a prostitution-related offense but acquitted Wednesday of sex trafficking and racketeering charges that could have put one of hip-hop’s most celebrated figures behind bars for life.

Combs was convicted of flying people around the country, including his girlfriends and paid male sex workers, to engage in sexual encounters, a felony violation of the federal Mann Act.

But the jury of eight men and four women acquitted Combs of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges, related to allegations that he used his money, power and frightening physical force to manipulate his girlfriends into hundreds of drug-fueled sex marathons with the men.

Combs and his defense team argued that the women were willing participants and that none of his violence justified the severity of the charges.

Prosecutors say they will seek to have Combs incarcerated

The charges Combs was convicted of carry a maximum of 10 years behind bars, Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey notes.

“Mr. Agnifilo tried to downplay the significance” of the charges Combs was convicted of, “but the record says otherwise,” the prosecutor says.

She says the court has heard testimony of years of illegal conduct, transporting sex workers, drug use and attempting to intimidate witnesses.

Comey argues there’s a “real risk that he will flagrantly disregard orders from this court, that he will commit new crimes and that he will attempt to flee justice.”

The judge says he needs time to decide whether to grant Combs bail

He asks the prosecution and defense to each prepare a letter arguing their position on whether Combs should be granted bail.

Combs is overwhelmed as court adjourns

Combs wipes his face, turns and kneels at his chair, his head bowed in prayer. Court is adjourned.

Combs’ friends and family are overjoyed

Combs’ family stands and applauds as Diddy faces them before being led out by authorities. The family also cheers for the hip-hop mogul’s lawyers as the defense attorneys hug one another.

Combs is led out of the courtroom by U.S. Marshals

He will remain in custody as the judge considers the defense’s argument that the hip-hop mogul should be granted bail and released until his sentencing.

What Combs said to his family as he left the courtroom

As Combs turned toward his family as he left the courtroom, he smiled as they applauded and said: “I’ll be home soon.”

He added: “I love you, baby” and, “I love you, Mom.”

How long did the jury deliberate for?

Overall, the jury deliberated for about 13 and a half hours over the course of three days.

It’s been almost two months since jury selection began on May 5.

The verdict came as the jury faced the prospect of coming into court Thursday, while the courthouse is otherwise closed, or waiting until after the long Independence Day weekend to resume deliberating if they didn’t have a decision Wednesday.

A breakdown of the charges and their maximum sentences

AP AP loading...

#developing