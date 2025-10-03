Sean “Diddy” Combs, one of the most influential figures in hip-hop, has been sentenced to 50 months in federal prison after being convicted on charges related to the Mann Act. With credit for time already served, the 55-year-old music mogul is expected to spend just over two more years behind bars.

Conviction Under the Mann Act

Combs was convicted in July of transporting women across state lines for illegal sexual activity, including two former girlfriends. The Mann Act, a century-old law, prohibits such interstate travel for prostitution or other unlawful sex acts.

What Prosecutors Sought

Federal prosecutors had pushed for a sentence of more than 11 years, citing concerns for safety if Combs were released early. They argued that his pattern of behavior and influence posed an ongoing threat.

What the Jury Decided

While the jury convicted Combs on two prostitution-related counts, he was acquitted of more serious racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges that could have resulted in a life sentence.

Diddy’s Plea for Mercy

Ahead of sentencing, Combs submitted a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian claiming he had been “reborn” after a year in jail, describing himself as “broken to my core” and free from drugs and alcohol. He asked for leniency, but the judge ultimately handed down a multi-year sentence.

What Happens Next

With time served factored in, Combs’ legal team expects he will spend a little more than two years in custody. His attorneys have not announced whether they plan to appeal.

This is a developing story and updates are expected as more details emerge.