Dig World, New Construction-Themed Adventure Park Opens Thursday in Katy, Texas

Dig World, the first heavy construction equipment-themed amusement park in Texas will open this Thursday, March 17 in Katy. (Katy is located just west of Houston and is basically right on I-10.)

The park is adjacent to the Katy Mills Mall just east of the Bass Pro Shops and it spans some 3.5 acres.

Dig World allows kids and adults to safely operate real heavy construction equipment. Some of the machinery includes full-size Caterpillar Mini-Excavators, Skid Steers, and UTVs.

Additionally, there are other attractions including a gem mining station, a playground, and a turf field with games such as Cornhole and TowerBall.

There is a big grand opening celebration going on tomorrow through Sunday.

Dig World will also host group events including corporate outings, birthdays parties, and field trips.

The park operates on two-hour time reservations, with online ticket purchases for the desired time slot.

"We wanted to build something that kids and families could enjoy, creating the best and most unique consumer experience in TX," said company founder Jacob Robinson.

Dig World plans to build ten more parks throughout the United States over the next few years.

To learn more about Dig World, visit DigWorldTX.com.

