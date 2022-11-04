3 Local Games to Watch During Final Week of Louisiana High School Football Regular Season

It is Week 10 of the High School football season - the final week of the regular season.

Sure, district titles are great no matter when they are won but when these championships are decided during the last week of the regular season, it just adds a whole other layer of excitement for everyone involved - the players, the coaches, and the fans.

While dominance is to be respected, having parity in a district brings more prestige to it and has fans across it excited for the competitive contests that it contains.

Here are 3 games to keep an eye on as district titles will be decided during Week 10:

Lafayette Christian Academy at St. Thomas More

District 4-4A has become known as one of the toughest districts in the state. A district that features recent state champions in Westgate, LCA, and STM, as well as tradition-rich Teurlings Catholic - and it's no wonder that the 2022 football season has been incredibly exciting in the district.

When the season began, many felt this Week 10 matchup could be special - and they were right.

STM comes into the game with an unblemished record in district play while LCA has only one district loss - a heartbreaking 21-17 loss to Teurlings that was decided on this play. STM, meanwhile, slipped past Teurlings 35-30 a couple of weeks ago. Simply put, if STM wins, then they are the undisputed district champions. If LCA wins, they clinch a share of the district championship. Also, if LCA wins and Teurlings defeats North Vermilion, then STM, LCA, and Teurlings would be tri-district champions.

The Knights and Cougars feature elite players on both sides of the ball. Currently, STM sits at No. 2 in the Division II Power Rankings while LCA sits at No. 5.

This game will be broadcast on Classic Rock 105.1 FM as Ian Auzenne and Brandon Comeaux will have the call.

Church Point at Iota

The Church Point Battlin' Bears will be taking their undefeated overall and district records on the road to Iota as both teams have absolutely dominated their fellow district opponents. Combined, both teams have won all of their district games by at least 30 points or more.

Church Point is coached by one of the greatest coaches in the Acadiana area - J.C. Arceneaux. He routinely has the program competing for district championships and also guides them deep into the playoffs. Will this year be the year where the Battlin' Bears be able to break through and make it to the 'Dome?

Welsh at Notre Dame

Much like the previous matchup, both teams have absolutely dominated their fellow district opponents. Welsh is not only playing for a district championship but also to stay undefeated while Notre Dame is hoping to get the best position possible to make another run at a state championship.

The playoff brackets for the new playoff format will be released on Sunday. It's a bracket that features 4 Non-Select and 4 Select Divisions. The new format is expected to make the playoffs more exciting overall and will feature a lot of Acadiana area football teams.

