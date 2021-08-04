Passengers Duct-Taped Intoxicated Man To Seat After He Groped, Fought Flight Attendants

Passengers on a Frontier flight from Philadelphia to Miami had to duct-tape an unruly man who reportedly groped and fought flight attendants.

According to NBC News, 22-year-old Maxwell Berry was arrested at Miami International Airport after the late-night flight landed. Berry was charged with three counts of battery.

The arrest report states that Berry had two alcoholic drinks on the flight. After he finished the second drink, he "brushed his cup" against the backside of one of the female flight attendants, to which she reacted by telling Berry "don't touch me."

Berry then ordered a third alcoholic drink but reportedly spilled it on his shirt. He went to the bathroom to change, but when he exited he was shirtless. Flight attendants told Berry that he needed to be clothed then assisted in getting him a shirt out of his carry-on bag.

He then walked around the plane for 15 minutes before groping the breasts of another flight attendant. Berry was instructed to sit down and told not to touch the female attendant. At that point, he hugged both flight attendants and groped their breasts.

A third flight attendant was asked to keep an eye on Berry. After asking him to remain seated, the man then punched the third attendant in the face while screaming his parents are "worth $2 million."

Other passengers on the Frontier flight hurried to assist the attendant, ultimately putting Berry in a seat and duct-taping him to it in order to keep him restrained.

Initial reports said the involved crew members were suspended after the incident, but a spokesperson from Frontier clarified that the airline placed them on paid leave pending an investigation, which is standard procedure.

Frontier Airlines maintains the utmost value, respect, concern and support for all of our flight attendants, including those who were assaulted on this flight. We are supporting the needs of these team members and are working with law enforcement to fully support the prosecution of the passenger involved.

Berry, an Ohio man, was arrested and couldn't be reached for the report but someone has apparently been tweeting from an account that allegedly belongs to him.

