(KPEL News) - Officials with the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office requested the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations come in to investigate an officer-involved shooting that happened on Wednesday, January 7.

Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Deputy-Involved Shooting

At around two o'clock on Wednesday, investigators with the Louisiana State Police were called out to begin an investigation of the shooting, according to Trooper Monique Lavergne with the Public Affairs Section of Louisiana State Police.

She says a suspect in the case was shot while an investigation by the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office was happening in the area of Ivey Lane and Homer Road.

The suspect was immediately taken to an area hospital to be treated for injuries, but succumbed to those injuries.

This active investigation continues, as troopers with the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations gather evidence.

Louisiana Radio Network reported that it was a tip that sent deputies to that area for an investigation. According to the Louisiana Radio Network,

According to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, the incident stemmed from a tip received about illegal drug transactions.

Lavergne says the Bureau of Investigations has an ongoing investigation into the situation, and they will release more information to the public as it becomes available.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

