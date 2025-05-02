Faithful Louisiana K-9 Officer Remembered for Years of Dedication and Service
Officials with the Louisiana State Police Troop D area announced that one of their K-9 officers passed away after serving the department and people of our state dutifully for several years.
This wonderful girl was a member of the Criminal Patrol Unit.
What Do We Know About This K-9 Trooper?
Her name was Pita, and for nine years, she was a dedicated K-9 trooper who knew precisely how to sniff out the stinky stuff and other drugs.
This is the second K-9 trooper who has passed away this year. Officials with Louisiana State Police Troop I, the Acadiana division, reported that K-9 trooper Jack was able to take his final ride.
In a touching and fitting ending, Trooper Jack rode the final shift of his career on Tuesday, January 21, when beautiful snow blanketed all of Acadiana and beyond.
What Other Details Are Known About Pita?
She did get to go to school, just not in the way you might be thinking.
This is the post from the day Pita retired:
The following is from the Louisiana State Police about the passing of Pita:
May you rest in peace, Pita! Thank you for your service and faithfulness to the people of Louisiana. You were a good girl!
