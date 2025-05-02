Officials with the Louisiana State Police Troop D area announced that one of their K-9 officers passed away after serving the department and people of our state dutifully for several years.

This wonderful girl was a member of the Criminal Patrol Unit.

Pita in the Sunset Photo from Louisiana State Police loading...

What Do We Know About This K-9 Trooper?

Her name was Pita, and for nine years, she was a dedicated K-9 trooper who knew precisely how to sniff out the stinky stuff and other drugs.

This is the second K-9 trooper who has passed away this year. Officials with Louisiana State Police Troop I, the Acadiana division, reported that K-9 trooper Jack was able to take his final ride.

In a touching and fitting ending, Trooper Jack rode the final shift of his career on Tuesday, January 21, when beautiful snow blanketed all of Acadiana and beyond.

Pita with Drug Seizure Photo courtesy of Louisiana State Police loading...

What Other Details Are Known About Pita?

According to the Louisiana State Police, Pita began her work with the Troop D in the Lake Charles area, and she served faithfully for nine years.

Pita began her K-9 trooper job in 2015. She worked with her handler, Trooper First Class Chet Moseley.

In addition to working in that western portion of Louisiana, she was also able to "sniff" out drugs for other agencies that called her in for jobs.

Pita and Officer with Drug Seizure Photo courtesy of Louisiana State Police loading...

Did Pita Go To School?

She did get to go to school, just not in the way you might be thinking.

While she didn't put on a uniform and carry a backpack, when Pita wasn't sniffing out the bad work of criminals, she was doing work by visiting schools.

In addition to helping students at various schools get essential information, she also sniffed out something super important: as many belly rubs as she could get from students.

Pita retired in February 2024 and spent the remainder of her life happily enjoying her life with Moseley.

This is the post from the day Pita retired:

The following is from the Louisiana State Police about the passing of Pita:

May you rest in peace, Pita! Thank you for your service and faithfulness to the people of Louisiana. You were a good girl!