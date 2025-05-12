LIVINGSTON, La. (KPEL-FM) - Two men have been arrested following a fatal shooting that took place at the Doyle High School baseball field in Livingston Parish on Friday night.

According to the Livingston Police Department, the incident occurred on Friday, May 9, around 11:07 pm.

Who was killed in the shooting at Doyle High School?

The shooting claimed the life of Evan Lynch, 23.

Suspects in the shooting at Doyle High School

Police said Brandon Soileau, 19, and Caleb Rowley, 23, were both taken into custody.

Soileau was arrested first, according to officials. As the investigation unfolded, police discovered that the crime appeared to be premeditated and that Soileau did not act alone. Rowley was taken into custody after police obtained an arrest warrant for him on Saturday, May 10.

Both men have been charged with the following:

First-Degree Murder

Aggravated Burglary

Obstruction of Justice

Tampering with Surveillance

Get our free mobile app

Details surrounding the shooting in Livingston, Louisiana

Authorities were notified of the shooting by someone in a vehicle traveling on Texas Street.

Once police were able to catch up with the suspect vehicle shortly after that off Red Oak Road, they found the victim in it with a single gunshot wound to the chest, the driver, and another passenger.

Police said that Soileau was the driver of the vehicle.

READ MORE: Why Louisiana's Auto Insurance Rates Keep Climbing

The tragic death of the victim in the Livingston shooting

Emergency personnel showed up on the scene not long after law enforcement and immediately transported the victim via ambulance to a nearby hospital. However, the victim later died at the hospital from his injuries.

While the shooting took place at the Doyle High School baseball field, police said the shooting did not involve any students from the school or any Town of Livingston residents.

Livingston Parish Public Schools, Facebook Livingston Parish Public Schools, Facebook loading...

Livingston Parish Public Schools officials released the following statement regarding the shooting:

Livingston Parish Public School officials are aware of a shooting that occurred on Friday evening, May 9, at the Doyle High School baseball field off McLin Road in Livingston.

The shooting incident did not occur during a school event, and it did not involve any students or employees of the school system.

The Town of Livingston Police Department reports that the incident occurred prior to 9 p.m., when the park was otherwise empty. One individual has been arrested in connection with the incident that has left another person dead.

Doyle High School Principal Ashley Sharp said the school will review its security measures to determine how improvements can be made to the park. She said the park has a bar gate to prohibit vehicle traffic entrance during closed hours, and the field is monitored by security cameras.

Sharp also noted that unauthorized entrance to a school facility is an unlawful activity.

Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Facebook Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Facebook loading...

The shooting remains under investigation

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing. Livingston Parish Sheriff's officials said that additional information will follow in the days to come, following the conclusion of the investigation.