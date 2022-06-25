A Vermont man used an excavator in an attempt to stop troopers from arresting his son.

The Vermont State Police say, "The suspect's parents attempted to hinder the arrest, and ultimately the suspect's father menaced and attempted to assault the troopers using an excavator."

Troopers were there to arrest a man in an assault and burglary case, but his parents did their best to hinder police from arresting their son.

State police say they were not injured and were able to arrest both the father and his son.

One of the commanders with the State Police said, "They don’t have a scenario at the academy where we practice this one."

Check out this wild video, that was all caught on a dashcam.