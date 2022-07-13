A Father in Illinois has voiced his frustrations after he says that his daughter was left emotionally damaged from a trip to the waterpark. When the young girl went to get on a brand new ride, she was asked to step on a scale to see if she met weight requirements. The young girl was then told she was too heavy to ride the ride in front of her family and strangers.

One frustrated Father recently took to Facebook to explain how his daughter was publicly humiliated at a water park where the family has held season passes for years. Apparently, the family was attempting to ride a brand new ride when they were met with a surprising roadblock.

Teenager Publicly Humiliated at Illinois Waterpark - Told She Was Overweight

Reports say that when the Batton family went to Raging Rivers Waterpark in Grafton, Illinois they were planning on getting their first crack at a brand new waterslide. The Father of the family's teenage daughter in particular was especially excited to try out the 'Mississippi Monster'.

Unfortunately, when it came to be the 13-year-old girl's turn to ride the ride, she was asked to step on a scale in front of strangers per reports. The ride had a weight limit of 200 pounds and when the teen stepped on the scale, she weighed 205 pounds.

With the young girl being five pounds over the weight limit, she was not allowed to ride the ride.

Reports add that a spokesperson for the waterpark said that the weight limit was in place as a safety measure for riders. But with the Father understanding safety concerns, his main gripe was the lack of signs indicating that there was a weight limit for the ride.

While the waterpark says that they will soon have new rafts for the slide that will increase the weight capacity, the Father felt as though the emotional damage to his daughter had been done.

The report notes a quote from the Father that says, "Tears wound up in her eyes. We as parents now have to undo the emotional damage that this corporate company caused us".

A sister-station for WAFB received another quote from the waterpark who had the following to say.

Our goal is never to embarrass anyone, but we must look out for their safety while visiting Raging Rivers. Raging Rivers takes an abundance of precautions to ensure the safety of our guests while enjoying our slides and attractions. The new Mississippi Monster Slide has a max weight limit of 200 lbs per rider. Signage is located at the base of the slide, alerting guests of this restriction. In addition, there is a scale that all guests who choose to ride the attraction must step on to ensure they meet the safety requirements for the ride. We will continue to follow manufacturer guidelines for safety while offering our guests a fun experience at Raging Rivers Waterpark. - Jimmy Holmes, Raging Rivers Spokesman

Father Goes to Facebook after Daughter was Emotionally Damaged at Waterpark

See screenshots of the Facebook post from the Father here.

See the full report from @WAFB via Twitter below.