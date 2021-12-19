Festivities Canceled at Moncus Park Sunday Night
If you had tickets for tonight's Christmas at Moncus Park you can get a refund as the event will not happen now. Unfortunately, Saturday night's rains did damage to many of the areas that were set up for tonight's festivities.
On the schedule for tonight was live music, a showing of the movie "Elf", a food vendor area along with food distributors selling their products too.
You can send an email to info@moncuspark.org to get a full refund for any tickets that you purchased for Sunday night's activities. Everything will need to be repaired and cleaned up, and the officials with the park say they will need volunteers to help.
Events will be back up to speed this week, and we will keep you posted. Before the weather incident, the events of Christmas at Moncus Park were scheduled through December 29 with the exception of December 24 and December 25.
You can find out more information about Moncus Park by clicking here. You can also use that link to purchase tickets for other nights for this week once it is announced that festivities will resume.
Once everything is back up and running again, you can click here to find out more about the activities for each night's events.