Fire Destroys Lafayette Trailer

A mobile home is a total loss after a Tuesday morning fire.

Lafayette firefighters say it happened around 6:45 a.m. in the 100 block of Amite Drive.

According to investigators, a sheriff's deputy on patrol saw the fire and called it into dispatch. When firefighters arrived five minutes later, the home was engulfed in flames. A nearby RV and several piles of trash were also burning.

The mobile home and the RV sustained major damage.

The trailer's owner was not home when the fire happened, but three of his friends were. Those friends told firefighters smoke filled up the trailer, forcing them to go outside. That's when they discovered a small pile of trash on fire. The owner's friends also told firefighters the blaze spread quickly from that pile to the trailer's outside walls and, eventually, into the mobile home. None of the occupants was injured.

A firefighter suffered minor injuries. He was taken to the hospital and later released.

The Red Cross is assisting the homeowner in the fire's aftermath.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.