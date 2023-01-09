Fisher-Price Recalls Millions of Rock ‘n Play Sleepers

Here is another important recall that you should know about.

Around 4.7 million Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play Sleepers are being recalled.

The announcement of this recall comes after 100-plus infant deaths have been linked to the sleepers.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves all Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play Sleepers. The inclined baby seats were initially recalled in 2019 after reports of more than 30 infants dying. Since the original recall, more than 70 additional deaths have been reported, including eight that reportedly happened after the recall announcement.

The American Academy of Pediatrics called the product “dangerous” after a Consumer Reports investigation linked the product to 32 infant deaths since 2011.

The Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play Sleepers were sold at all stores nationwide from September 2009 through April 2019.

Anyone who currently has the recalled Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play Sleeper should stop using the sleeper immediately and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher.

You can contact Fisher-Price online at Rock ‘n Play recall or www.mattel.com and click on “Recall & Safety” or toll-free at 866-812-6518 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday for more information.