Five Injured in Early Sunday Morning Shooting on Bourbon Street, 17-Year-Old in Custody

Five people were injured in an early morning shooting Sunday on Bourbon Street in New Orleans that sent hundreds of revelers scattering. Unfortunately, this marks the second straight weekend that the famous tourist strip has been hit by gunfire.

New Orleans Police said the shooting happened in the 700 block of Bourbon Street a little before 2:00 am.

By midday on Sunday, the NOPD announced they had arrested a 17-year-old in connection with the shooting. No other information about the teenager was provided or how he was identified by police.

There is video footage from a nearby EarthCam that was released that shows the crowds on the streets when a scuffle breaks out. A few seconds later, a person in a black shirt pulled out a handgun and started firing.

The person quickly fled as throngs of people ran for shelter in nearby bars. Soon after, three police officers were on the scene with guns drawn.

According to police, officers who were in the area heard about six gunshots and initially found two people with bullet wounds.

A 43-year-old man had been shot in the left arm. Another man, 21, had been shot in the leg, according to police.

Two other victims, a 28-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, were found soon afterward. The man had been shot in the backside and the woman in her right thigh.

All four were transported by ambulance to a trauma center at University Medical Center, which is just over a mile away.

"They were all awake and alert when we transported them," said Jonathan C. Fourcade, spokesman for New Orleans Emergency Medical Services. "Their wounds were all in their extremities, arms and legs," and didn't appear to be life-threatening.

Police said on Sunday that a fifth victim was shot in the left leg.