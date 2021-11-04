Folks in Louisiana Losing Minds Over Canned Gumbo [PHOTO]
Who would be brave enough to try this?
Neutral Ground News posted a photo of a new product on their Facebook book and people across the state are losing their minds.
As you can see below, the photo is of a can of gumbo, made by gardein. This plant-based product includes rice, vegetables, and saus'ge.
As you would expect, so many people are calling for this product to be pushed aside. Folks across the south take pride in a good gumbo, and this most certainly does not look like a good gumbo.
But, let me play devil's advocate here---for just a second. What if this "gumbo" is actually decent? I guess the only way we'll ever know is if someone tries this.
I don't think it'll be me, but would you be willing to try this plant-based gumbo? Would you really take one for the team?
Check out what some folks are already saying about this latest product.
I was asking if anyone would take one for the team and try this, I guess was can count Mark out after this comment.
Lucky for us, Jessica reportedly tried this gumbo in a canned mixture, and here is what she had to say about the product. I'll trust her here.