Folks in Louisiana Losing Minds Over Canned Gumbo [PHOTO]

Who would be brave enough to try this?

Neutral Ground News posted a photo of a new product on their Facebook book and people across the state are losing their minds.

As you can see below, the photo is of a can of gumbo, made by gardein. This plant-based product includes rice, vegetables, and saus'ge.

Facebook

As you would expect, so many people are calling for this product to be pushed aside. Folks across the south take pride in a good gumbo, and this most certainly does not look like a good gumbo.

But, let me play devil's advocate here---for just a second. What if this "gumbo" is actually decent? I guess the only way we'll ever know is if someone tries this.

I don't think it'll be me, but would you be willing to try this plant-based gumbo? Would you really take one for the team?

Check out what some folks are already saying about this latest product.

Facebook

I was asking if anyone would take one for the team and try this, I guess was can count Mark out after this comment.

Facebook

Lucky for us, Jessica reportedly tried this gumbo in a canned mixture, and here is what she had to say about the product. I'll trust her here.

Facebook