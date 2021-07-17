Former Iberia Parish Corrections Officer Arrested on Charges of Rape After Sexual Encounter With Inmate

A former Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office corrections officer was arrested on Friday over allegations he had a sexual encounter with an inmate while transporting the woman back in March.

45-year-old Hansel Hulin of New Iberia was arrested on counts of first-degree rape and malfeasance in office and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail. His bond was set at $350,000.

Investigators with the sheriff's office were notified of allegations on June 28 that Hulin had a sexual relationship with an inmate. They determined that he had sexual contact with the woman during a routine transport from the jail to a nearby facility back in March.

According to a statement from Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero, people are unable to consent to sexual activity with a law enforcement officer when the person is under arrest or in the officer's custody.

Hulin was hired by the Sheriff's Office in January 2019 but resigned before the investigation was complete, Romero said.

“As your Sheriff, I will not allow this type of behavior from anyone working for the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office. This abuse of power compromises the public’s trust in our office, any type of abuse of an inmate will not be tolerated!” Romero said in a video shared on Facebook.