The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office was able to make four arrests and recover hundreds of illegal, fake motor vehicle documents.

Caddo Sheriff Deputies, along with the ATF Task Force conducted a search on a room at the Super 8 Motel at 4911 Monkhouse Drive On Wednesday, June 16. Upon searching the room, agents found over 100 fake Louisiana motor vehicle inspection stickers, over 100 fake Louisiana emissions certificates, several fake Louisiana temporary license tags, several fake Texas buyer’s tags, and a laminating machine along with two rolls of laminating plastic.

Arrested and charged with forgery of motor vehicle inspection certificates were:

Brian Chavis, 32

Milton Chavis, 29, Baton Rouge;

Cameron Carroll, 27, Port Allen;

Tre Justin Boxie, 27, Baton Rouge.

Brian Chavis was also charged with two counts of possession of Sch II CDS (amphetamine pills), possession of marijuana, and introduction of contraband into a correctional center. Carroll was also charged with illegal carrying of a weapon. All were booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

The ATF Task Force includes agents from the Caddo and Desoto sheriff’s offices, Bossier City and Shreveport police departments, and the Louisiana State Police. The Caddo Sheriff’s K-9 Unit also assisted with the investigation.

