Fourth Of July Weekend Dangerous For Your Phone

The Fourth of July weekend isn't just dangerous for your fingers, apparently, our phones take a beating too.

broken glass phone cellular design isolated on white background ThinkStock loading...

Asurion is a cell phone insurance company, and they have put out their findings for the 2021 Fourth of July weekend pertaining to phone damages.

Get our free mobile app

They found that there are 48% more phone accidents on the Fourth of July than any other day of the year.

Asurion says that summer in general is the most dangerous time of year for your phone:

80% jump in water-related phone issues

10% bump in cracked screens

65% increase in lost phones

A bucket of cold bottled beer on ice with USA wooden flag in background. ThinkStock loading...

Here are a few pieces of advice to keep your phone safe this weekend:

1. Don't assume it's waterproof. We see stories all the time about phones still working after months at the bottom of a lake. But that's not always how it goes. And the type of water matters too. Water with salt or chlorine is worse.

2. Add contact info to your home screen. Take a screenshot of someone in your contacts, and set it as your wallpaper. So if you lose your phone, whoever finds it can get in touch. Doing that one thing triples your chances of getting it back.

3. Get your cracked screen fixed. It makes phones a lot more susceptible to water damage. Even just humidity can seep in slowly and cause issues.