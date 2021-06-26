Franklin Mother Dead; Son Injured After Drive-By Shooting

Franklin Police Department Chief Morris Beverly says, via press release, says a 65-year-old woman was shot to death, and her son was shot just after twelve o'clock this morning.

The male victim called police after the shots were fired in the Martin Luther King Boulevard area where the two live. The person shot in the general area of the home.

The 42-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Chief Beverly says they are not releasing the names of the victim's at this time as this investigation is ongoing.

If you know anything about what happened regarding this shooting, you are asked to call the Franklin Police Department at 337-828-1716.