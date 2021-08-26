Freshman at Baker High Dies, School Goes Virtual Until After Labor Day

A ninth-grade student at Baker High School has died, according to the Baker School District. Superintendent Dr. De′Ette Perry said the student died on Wednesday, August 25.

Baker Mayor Darnell Waites identified the student as 14-year-old Patrick Sanders.

The student had reportedly been battling COVID-19. However, an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

"We are saddened by the loss of this student and we extend condolences to the family," Dr. Perry said.

Dr. Perry is asking the community to pray for the teen's family.

“We are asking our families to be prayerful and to lift up the families that have experienced this loss. It is a loss to all of us. So I ask for our community to wrap around their arms around the family at this moment. And that is what we should focus on, taking care of our family at this time,” said Dr. Perry.

Sanders was also a member of the football team at Baker High. Officials say the rest of the team is now quarantining.

The team's jamboree game that was scheduled for tonight (Aug. 26) against White Castle has been canceled.

Furthermore, Dr. Perry says all Baker High students will switch to virtual learning until September 7. She says there are only three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the high school.

"It's not an outbreak, it's out of caution that we will provide virtual learning for our high school students. They can return on September 7th," Dr. Perry said.