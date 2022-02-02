1 Lightning Bolt Covered Louisiana, TX, and MS on Monday Night
You know we've got some crazy weather in Louisiana, right? If your answer is no, let me welcome you to the South. The truth is: We share the rollercoaster cycle of storms with our neighboring states like Texas and Mississippi - and earlier this week, scientists finally confirmed one of the most powerful meteorological events ever recorded that covered all 3 states at the same time.
According to a report from WAFB, two world-record-smashing "mega-flashes" were recorded on the morning of April 29, 2020. These two incredible releases of power crossed the impossible 477 miles that lie between Corpus Christi, Texas and south Mississippi by way of south Louisiana.
After an intense review of data from satellite imagery, ground-based lightning detection equipment, and the records for such incredible events, it was officially announced earlier this week that not only confirmed the length of these "mega-flashes" - but that they had officially broken the record for longest-distance lightning flash by 37 miles. The precious record was a mega-flash that stretched 440 miles Brazil on October 31, 2018.