(Slidell, Louisiana) - A video posted by the Slidell Police Department on social media shows a good Samaritan assisting a police officer during a foot chase out of a department store.

A police officer was working a detail at Dillard's when he noticed 34-year-old Kelsey Baird attempting to steal several items. However, when she saw the officer, she dropped the items and fled the store.

According to the police department's social media post:

"Slidell Police Sgt. Jeff Kahrs attempted to stop Baird, who fled on-foot into the parking lot. Baird’s friend, 43-year-old, Eric Boudreaux (Biloxi, MS), was waiting in the parking lot and began honking his horn to indicate where he was at in the parking lot."

The woman attempting to steal items in the store was able to get into the awaiting car, as the officer stood there. A good Samaritan in the parking lot witnessed what was happening and invited the officer into her vehicle, allowing them to follow the getaway car.

The brave citizen and the officer located the vehicle, and backup officers arrived while the getaway car, driven by Boudreaux, was stopped at an intersection. You can see officers move as one of the officer's bodycams was recording, and both occupants were taken into custody while in traffic.

According to the social media post, Boudreaux was charged with theft and resisting an officer by flight. As for Baird, she was accused of theft, resisting an officer by flight, and possession of a schedule II narcotic (Meth).

The chief of police in Slidell applauded all the officers involved in this incident, but went on to say that with the assistance of the good Samaritan, these potential thieves were removed from the streets.

He would go on to say that with the collaboration of officers and good citizens in Slidell, theft will not be tolerated, and those who attempt to steal from businesses will be arrested and prosecuted.

Watch the dramatic video of the chase and arrests, captured by the officer's body camera. The Slidelll Police Dept. did note in the viral social media post:

"In the State of Louisiana, if you intentionally conceal merchandise from a store with the INTENT to steal, it is considered Theft. This misconception that you have to actually leave the store with the merchandise is incorrect."